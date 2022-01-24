Analysts Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Price Target at C$11.05

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSL shares. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$382,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$156,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,408,901.34. Insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $715,269 in the last quarter.

Shares of TSE:SSL traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 264,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,999. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 9.69. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.86 and a 52 week high of C$11.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$34.75 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.