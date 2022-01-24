Analysts Set Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) PT at $5.10

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Several research firms recently commented on SNMRF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snam in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

SNMRF opened at $5.75 on Friday. Snam has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

