Analysts Set Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Price Target at GBX 401

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 401 ($5.47).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.12) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superdry to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.32) to GBX 425 ($5.80) in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.82) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.12) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Helen A. Weir bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 227 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £11,350 ($15,486.42).

LON:SDRY opened at GBX 220.80 ($3.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £181.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 267.83. Superdry has a twelve month low of GBX 202.20 ($2.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 493 ($6.73).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

