Analysts Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Target Price at $64.64

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.80.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Tenable stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.09 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,832,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,768 shares of company stock worth $6,510,761. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,910,000 after buying an additional 1,756,241 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,971,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tenable by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth $36,975,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,957,000 after purchasing an additional 873,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

