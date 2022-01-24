Analyzing American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of PS Business Parks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of American Campus Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of PS Business Parks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of American Campus Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PS Business Parks and American Campus Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks 0 2 1 0 2.33 American Campus Communities 0 2 4 0 2.67

PS Business Parks presently has a consensus price target of $182.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.49%. American Campus Communities has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.47%. Given PS Business Parks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PS Business Parks is more favorable than American Campus Communities.

Profitability

This table compares PS Business Parks and American Campus Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks 46.61% 19.24% 9.69% American Campus Communities 2.17% 0.55% 0.23%

Volatility & Risk

PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Campus Communities has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. PS Business Parks pays out 75.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Campus Communities pays out 1,446.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PS Business Parks and American Campus Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks $415.62 million 11.03 $173.55 million $5.53 30.09 American Campus Communities $870.58 million 8.26 $72.80 million $0.13 397.31

PS Business Parks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Campus Communities. PS Business Parks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Campus Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PS Business Parks beats American Campus Communities on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access. The On-Campus Participating Properties segment comprises of on-campus properties which are operated under long-term ground or facility leases with university systems. The Development Services segment includes development and construction management services that the company provides through taxable real estate investment trust subsidiaries for third-party owners. The Property Management Services segment covers marketing, leasing administration, facilities maintenance, business administration, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial reporting, capital projects, and residence life student development. The company was founded by William C. Bayless Jr. in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

