Analyzing Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Pioneer Merger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of CURO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pioneer Merger and CURO Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Merger N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A CURO Group $847.40 million 0.65 $75.73 million $2.07 6.62

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Merger.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Merger and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Merger N/A N/A N/A CURO Group 11.65% 27.33% 3.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pioneer Merger and CURO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A CURO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

CURO Group has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 86.00%. Given CURO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CURO Group is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Summary

CURO Group beats Pioneer Merger on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Merger

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands. The Canada segment provides installment loans through the online brand Lend Direct and also operates Cash Money. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

