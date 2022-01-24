Analyzing Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) & First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and First Bancorp of Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 24.39% N/A N/A First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Provident Bancorp pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Provident Bancorp and First Bancorp of Indiana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.65%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Risk and Volatility

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provident Bancorp and First Bancorp of Indiana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $63.95 million 5.18 $11.98 million $0.96 19.26 First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

