Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $44.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 92.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,915 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $164,099,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 23,211.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after buying an additional 1,992,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,199,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

