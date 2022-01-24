Anchor Neural World Price Reaches $0.0254 (ANW)

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Anchor Neural World has a total market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Neural World Profile

ANW is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

Buying and Selling Anchor Neural World

