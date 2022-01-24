Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NGLOY. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.94) to GBX 3,700 ($50.48) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($39.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,208.67.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

