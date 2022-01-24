ANON (ANON) Market Capitalization Achieves $155,882.65

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 110.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, ANON has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a total market capitalization of $155,882.65 and approximately $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00048731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

