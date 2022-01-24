ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Critical Analysis

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) and ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and ANSYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions N/A N/A N/A ANSYS 24.92% 12.26% 8.72%

CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANSYS has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CCC Intelligent Solutions and ANSYS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 1 2 1 0 2.00 ANSYS 1 6 3 0 2.20

CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.99%. ANSYS has a consensus price target of $334.20, indicating a potential upside of 2.60%. Given CCC Intelligent Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CCC Intelligent Solutions is more favorable than ANSYS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and ANSYS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions N/A N/A -$185.78 million N/A N/A ANSYS $1.68 billion 16.90 $433.89 million $5.31 61.34

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of ANSYS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ANSYS beats CCC Intelligent Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification. The company was founded by John A. Swanson in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

