Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO opened at $65.90 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Provides asset management services

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.