Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.5% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $162.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

