Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APLT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

APLT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 27,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,245. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $87.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.