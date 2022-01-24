Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Gap Up to $45.19

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.19, but opened at $46.25. Arch Capital Group shares last traded at $44.47, with a volume of 22,629 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,349,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4,921.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,473,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,446,000 after buying an additional 2,424,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,689,000 after buying an additional 2,389,675 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7,132.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

