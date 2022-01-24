Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will announce $8.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.10 million and the highest is $9.50 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $9.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $37.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.50 million to $38.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $284.50 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $635.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $1,444,416.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,232 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 432,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after acquiring an additional 857,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 520,307 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCUS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 592,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

