Argus Increases Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $55.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lifted by Argus from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAC. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.31.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

