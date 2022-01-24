ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Position Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 55.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 192,194 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 472.1% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 347,776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 419,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 279,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $31.01 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59.

