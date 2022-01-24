ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,421,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,117,000.

Shares of ARKW opened at $91.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.19. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.07 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

