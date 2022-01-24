Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up approximately 1.1% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

ASND stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,036. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.93. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $105.71 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASND. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

