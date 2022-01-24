Aspen Technology (AZPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Aspen Technology to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aspen Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $143.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.92. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

