Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Get Assure alerts:

Shares of Assure stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59. Assure has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 million, a P/E ratio of -19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Assure had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Assure will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of Assure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assure (IONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.