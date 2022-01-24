Ativo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,520 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 152.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Yum China by 27.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Yum China stock opened at $45.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

