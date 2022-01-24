Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELP. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELP stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

