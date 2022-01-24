Ativo Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up about 3.0% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 234,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 527,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Infosys by 436.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,564,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after buying an additional 1,272,380 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Infosys by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

INFY stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

