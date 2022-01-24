Ativo Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ativo Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,526,249,000 after acquiring an additional 119,371 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $633.44.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $560.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

