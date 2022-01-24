Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 1,436 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ativo Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 30.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $486.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $231.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $594.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $617.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,486 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.36.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

