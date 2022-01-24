Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 5,146 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 29.4% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,861 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 236,718 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 32,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 130,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 57,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $50.44 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.