Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $617.10

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $617.10, but opened at $638.50. Atrion shares last traded at $638.00, with a volume of 320 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $701.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.07.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Atrion’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

In related news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Atrion by 159.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth about $920,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

