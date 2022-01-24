Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Augmedix in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Augmedix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $2.60 on Friday. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Augmedix will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

