Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Augmedix in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Augmedix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.69.
Shares of OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $2.60 on Friday. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.
About Augmedix
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.
Featured Article: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.