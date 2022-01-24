AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $256,087,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 195.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,749,000 after purchasing an additional 58,809 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,942.17 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,969.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,769.45.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,022.61.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

