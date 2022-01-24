Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.39

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 286445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

The company has a market cap of $714.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.69.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter worth $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth $230,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

