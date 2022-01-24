Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Cut to $168.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $217.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avis Budget Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.67.

CAR stock opened at $175.09 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.48 and a 200 day moving average of $162.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012 in the last ninety days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $993,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

