Aviva PLC Has $11.67 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HP were worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of HP by 71.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 78.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of HP by 361.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.86 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,997.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

