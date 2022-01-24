Aviva PLC Has $12.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,642 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Kroger by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 358,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $46.92 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

