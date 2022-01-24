Aviva PLC Has $13.91 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,666 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 20,447 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 146,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after buying an additional 27,373 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $59.54 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average is $70.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,199,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

