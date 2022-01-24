Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,261 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $14,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRP. CIBC cut their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $50.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

