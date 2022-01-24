Aviva PLC Purchases 36,914 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,914 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VLO opened at $79.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.56. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

