Aviva PLC Sells 22,495 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,495 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $14,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,859,000 after acquiring an additional 329,961 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,919,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,685,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,368 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,943,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,320,000 after purchasing an additional 30,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.

NYSE CM opened at $127.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.94. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $132.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

