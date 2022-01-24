AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AZZ by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AZZ by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in AZZ by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 513,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,596,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AZZ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $48.29 on Monday. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.