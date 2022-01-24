B. Riley Trims IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Target Price to $9.00

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 180.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

INAB opened at $3.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60. IN8bio has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that IN8bio will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IN8bio during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in IN8bio during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in IN8bio during the third quarter worth about $555,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in IN8bio during the third quarter worth about $1,763,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in IN8bio during the third quarter worth about $5,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

