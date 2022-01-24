B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $352,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MS opened at $98.86 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

