B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $386,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $144,788,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,673,000 after purchasing an additional 146,150 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $19,842,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,734.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 104,523 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $159.97 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $159.83 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.49.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

