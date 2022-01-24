B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $420,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,344,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,510,000 after acquiring an additional 615,305 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,962.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 943,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,914,000 after acquiring an additional 931,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK stock opened at $66.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.49. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.