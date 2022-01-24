B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.
NASDAQ IEF opened at $112.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.60. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.69 and a 1 year high of $119.34.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
