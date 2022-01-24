B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 47.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 95.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

