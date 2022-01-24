Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 282,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,047,682 shares.The stock last traded at $6.10 and had previously closed at $6.31.

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

