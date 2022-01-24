Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in V.F. by 1,645.3% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 201,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 190,069 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in V.F. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 481,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,263,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in V.F. by 9.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

