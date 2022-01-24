Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $313.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $247.41 and a twelve month high of $334.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.33 and a 200-day moving average of $305.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

